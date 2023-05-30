U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to miss votes in Congress due to broken ankle

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s Office issued a statement Tuesday after Rep. Craig injured her ankle on Monday.

“While getting some yard work done at home in Minnesota on Monday evening, Rep. Craig tripped and injured her ankle. She was transported to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with a bimalleolar fracture, as well as a dislocated ankle.

“She is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ankle on Thursday. Her physician has advised her not to fly in advance of the surgery or immediately after. As a result, Rep. Craig will miss votes in Congress this week related to the Bipartisan Budget Agreement.

“Rep. Craig and Cheryl are grateful to the Prior Lake Police and Fire Departments who responded to the incident, and Rep. Craig looks forward to getting back to work for the people of the Second District as soon as possible.”

