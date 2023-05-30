Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend

Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two vehicle thefts occurred in Rochester over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the first theft occurred on Saturday between 4:30-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Douglas Trail located in northwest Rochester.

A 53-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife, both from Becker, Minnesota, parked their car to go for a bike ride on the trail and came back to a broken car window.

The man’s wallet and the woman’s iPhone were stolen.

The second theft also happened on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the Rochester Athletic Club (RAC).

A 38-year-old woman from Rochester came out of the RAC and noticed one of her windows broken and her purse was gone.

There was a suspicious dark Chrysler minivan pulling in and out of spots that may be related to the theft.

RPD said make sure you don’t have any valuable items visible when leaving your car unattended.

It is not clear if the two car thefts are related in any way.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to fire and death in Pine Island
Officials respond to fire and death in Pine Island
Apache Mall Carnival
Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout
American flag
Information on Memorial Day Services in southeast Minnesota
Police lights generic
UPDATE: Identity of Man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash released
Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury

Latest News

Officials respond to fire and death in Pine Island
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
New adult-use cannabis legislation in Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota