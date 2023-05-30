Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two vehicle thefts occurred in Rochester over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the first theft occurred on Saturday between 4:30-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Douglas Trail located in northwest Rochester.

A 53-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife, both from Becker, Minnesota, parked their car to go for a bike ride on the trail and came back to a broken car window.

The man’s wallet and the woman’s iPhone were stolen.

The second theft also happened on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the Rochester Athletic Club (RAC).

A 38-year-old woman from Rochester came out of the RAC and noticed one of her windows broken and her purse was gone.

There was a suspicious dark Chrysler minivan pulling in and out of spots that may be related to the theft.

RPD said make sure you don’t have any valuable items visible when leaving your car unattended.

It is not clear if the two car thefts are related in any way.

