Travel photographer to host workshop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Arizona man is on a mission to photograph every Frank Lloyd Wright property in the world and he is stopping in Mason City next month.

Andrew Pielage is an internationally published architectural and travel photographer and gallery owner based in Phoenix. His mission is to photograph all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s remaining designs.

Pielage offers photography workshops year-round, which are supported by Canon USA, and is also an Adobe Contributor.

While in Mason City, Pielage will host an advanced photography workshop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel June 2-4, 2023.

The 3-day workshop includes a tour and exclusive photography access not usually given at each of the three Wright sites: Historic Park Inn Hotel, Stockman House, and Cedar Rock.

Students will have the opportunity to photograph, experience, and stay in the last remaining hotel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Due to high demand and the limited rooms available, the hotel reached its occupancy for the weekend of the workshop. The cost of the workshop was adjusted to $999 for those who are not able to stay in that hotel. Other hotel options are available.

