Taps Across America, a national moment of remembrance.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day is more than cook outs and the unofficial start to summer, it’s a day to honor the men and women who died while serving this country.

On Monday, Fleet Farms across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota participated in Taps Across America. The national moment of remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in the military service.

“To military people and a lot of civilians, it’s in the light. I bet none of these guys, including myself can stand there dry eyed while taps is playing because we have all lost someone. Many of us have brothers that never came home, we have parents that never came home. It’s a very important day, all of America should remember this,” Lyle Duxbury with Minnesota POW/MIA Riders Association explained.

The taps tune was created during the civil war in 1862.

