Summer-like warmth with rain chances for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mid-summer warmth we began to experience over the holiday weekend is hanging around today but now with rain chances in the area. It’s been more than two weeks since we last officially registered rainfall in Rochester, but starting today, there will be at least a slight chance of rain each day for the next week.

Expect partly sunny skies today with a few showers in the morning and then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 this afternoon. There is a slight chance that a couple of those late afternoon storms may become strong, producing large hail primarily northwest of Rochester. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze.

After some scattered evening thunderstorms, skies will clear off a bit and overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

A stray shower or two will be possible in the morning tomorrow with some isolated thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening once again. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with south winds.

A similar situation will unfold on Thursday with sunshine in the area to go with a few showers in the morning and also in the late afternoon with some thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a light breeze. After scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, there will be a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

After a cold front triggers scattered thunderstorms next Monday, we’ll enjoy a stretch of sunny, dry weather for the following few days with slightly cooler air settling in. High temperatures for most of next week will be in the 70s to low 80s.

