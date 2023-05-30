Summer-like temps and thunderstorm chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mid-summer warmth we began to experience over the holiday weekend is hanging around today but now with rain chances in the area. It’s been more than two weeks since we last officially registered rainfall in Rochester, but starting today, there will be at least a slight chance of rain each day for the next week.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon and during the evening hours. High temperatures today will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the area later today and this evening. (KTTC)

Expect partly sunny skies today with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 this afternoon. There is a slight chance that a couple of those late afternoon storms may become strong, producing large hail primarily northwest of Rochester through portions of central Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze.

A few strong storms will be possible late this afternoon. The primary threat will be large hail. (KTTC)

After some scattered evening thunderstorms, skies will clear off a bit and overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

A stray shower or two will be possible in the morning tomorrow with some isolated thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening once again. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with south winds.

A similar situation will unfold on Thursday with sunshine in the area to go with a few showers in the morning and also in the late afternoon with some thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a light breeze.

There will be chances of isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day in the next week. (KTTC)

Rochester has a slight surplus of rainfall for the month, even though there hasn't been measurable rainfall officially in more than two weeks. (KTTC)

After scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, there will be a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 80s for the remainder of the week with isolated thunderstorms possible each day. (KTTC)

After a cold front triggers scattered thunderstorms next Monday, we’ll enjoy a stretch of sunny, dry weather for the following few days with slightly cooler air settling in. High temperatures for most of next week will be in the 70s to low 80s.

High temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average until next week. (KTTC)

