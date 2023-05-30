Stray thunderstorm chances and warm temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our dry weather stretch has continued for all of the second half of May. We’ll finally see some stray to isolated storm chances over the next several days.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

With temperatures warming into the middle 80s and dew points in the lower 60s this week, we’ll see on/off storm chances every afternoon this week. Storms are expected to be stray to isolated this week with coverage being pretty limited. Rainfall amounts area-wide are not expected to be impressive.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

The 72-hour rainfall forecast has some isolated areas reaching near 0.10-0.40″ of rain with a lot of areas staying under 0.10″. The biggest question this week will be how widespread storm coverage will be. Right now, I have low confidence in overall storm coverage.

Monthly Outlook (KTTC)

With May coming to an end Wednesday, I want to take a look at the monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. The temperature outlook for June looks to be above average with warm temperatures dominating the upper Midwest. The precipitation outlook calls for near-normal rain chances through the month of June, which is really good news!

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Hello, Summer. Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 80s through early next week. Rain chances continue pretty much every afternoon this week. Overnight lows will be in the middle and lower 60s through the weekend. Enjoy the warmth.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.