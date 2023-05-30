Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river

OCSO
OCSO(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies into a River in Oronoco.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 9 a.m. deputies went to the Oronoco Self Storage Units after getting information on a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was there.

Frankie Hanson, 47, saw the deputies arrive and started to run away from the property.

Deputies were chasing him when he then jumped into the River in Oronoco in attempt to go with the current to get away.

Deputies continued to follow him and yelled at him to stop multiple times.

Eventually, Hanson was removed from the river and placed under arrest.

He is facing charges of obstruction of justice, fleeing on foot and threats of violence on top of his two misdemeanor warrants.

