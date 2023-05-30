A Raisin in the Sun at Rochester Repertory Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Raisin in the Sun will play at the Rochester Repertory Theatre June 9-10, 15-18, and 22-25.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara and Ezra Carter who are both in the shows joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more.

“This American classic revolves around the divergent dreams within three generations of the Younger family. When the family patriarch’s life insurance money comes through, each family member has a different idea about what to do with the money.”

You can learn more about the show here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.