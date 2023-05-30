Owatonna Police Department investigating shooting incident

Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department(City of Owatonna)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Monday, May 22, 2023.

According to OPD, it was called at 11:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Linden Ave in Owatonna after a caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Police arrived and located multiple fired casings. One single family residence was damaged by several rounds.

This appears to have been a targeted incident, not a random act.

The home was occupied at the time with no injuries reported.

The case is being investigated by the OPD. If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Travis Ardolf at (507) 774-7216.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
Apache Mall Carnival
Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout
New adult-use cannabis legislation in Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota
Police lights generic
UPDATE: Identity of Man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash released

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to miss votes in Congress due to broken ankle
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Awareness for problem gambling, improving future bills; Walz signs bill legalizing marijuana
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire