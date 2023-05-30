Owatonna Police Department investigating shooting incident

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Monday, May 22, 2023.

According to OPD, it was called at 11:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Linden Ave in Owatonna after a caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Police arrived and located multiple fired casings. One single family residence was damaged by several rounds.

This appears to have been a targeted incident, not a random act.

The home was occupied at the time with no injuries reported.

The case is being investigated by the OPD. If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Travis Ardolf at (507) 774-7216.

