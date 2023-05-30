Officials respond to fire and death in Pine Island

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and Pine Island Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Monday evening in Pine Island on County Road 5.

On the scene, officials found one person dead. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the death and fire. OSCO cannot confirm if the death and fire are related.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. This is a developing story, stick with KTTC for updates.

