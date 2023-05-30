Northwest Blood Donor Center to open in June

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Justin Juskewitch specializes in transfusion medicine at Mayo Clinic and he joined us on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about a new Blood Donor Center opening in northwest Rochester.

In Rochester, they need about 100 donors each day to meet part of the blood demand at Mayo Clinic.

Blood donations are used for many things including cancer treatment, trauma treatment, or undergoing operations.

The Blood Center will open on June 7, 2023 and will be located at 41st Street, across from Target.

