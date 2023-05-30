Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) –A new Minnesota bill will allow for recreational cannabis.

Governor Tim Walz is set to sign off on the bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota at noon this Tuesday.

The bill also includes the automatic expungement of the criminal records for Minnesotans with low-level cannabis convictions in their past.

This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis and the third state in the Midwest.

With Walz’s forthcoming signature, the majority of the legislation will become active on August 1, 2023.

However, some parts, like the establishment of the office of cannabis management, a cannabis advisory board, and an expungement board, will take effect on July 1.

