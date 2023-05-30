First phase of George Stoppel Farmstead restoration complete

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly fifty years, the George Stoppel Farmstead restoration project is well underway.

The farmstead is located next to the History Center of Olmsted County, off of West Circle Drive. It was the home of German immigrant George Stoppel, his brother Franz Joseph, their wives and children. They made Rochester their home in 1856. The farmstead consists of a house, a smokehouse a barn and hand-dug caves.

The Stoppels did not know how to farm when they were arrived in Rochester, but eventually learned how to work the land and manage the harsh Minnesota climate.

“When they came here the land was very different from what we see it today” History Center of Olmsted County Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said. “There were no roads, no businesses. They were almost entirely on their own.”

The site was listed on National Register of Historic Places in 1975, and Gannaway said it has been the intention ever since to restore and preserve it.

“Fifty years later, we are going to transform the Stoppel farmstead into an actual historic site,” he said. “Over the years other projects like Mayowood Mansion took priority, but it is finally time that we get this done.”

The smokehouse was where the Stoppels smoked their meats and stored other food. A large cave inside was used like a refrigerator.

The history center received a government legacy grant of $227,000 and was able to fundraise $100,000 in order to launch the project on the smokehouse. In total, the cost of restoring all of the buildings will reach into the millions.

History preservation experts restored floor joists, fixed the stone walls, and restored the bell, which hadn’t been rung in years.

“All the damage that nature had done to it, the clock has been set back now,” Gannaway said.

Gannaway said it’s important to preserve the past in order to teach the future.

“Kids want to learn and are more interested about where their food comes from,” he said. “You can learn about agriculture at a historic farmstead like Stoppel farm. Those are the stories that we are going to tell about how important the land is to all of our lives. back then and today.”

The history center received a $500,000 from this year’s legislative session. The money will be used to start work on the next phase of the project which is the barn. After that’s completed, work on the house will start.

People can now tour the smokehouse. For more information, click here.

