Cresco man drowns at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 52-year-old Cresco man drowned at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton on Monday, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said first responders were called to the park, at 2047 190th Street, at about 1:40 p.m. for a report of someone drowning.

Divers from Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue recovered the body of Alvaro Valdivia Barranco just before 6 p.m.

The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be consistent with a fresh water drowning.

The State Medical Examiner will conduct a full autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, and the death has been ruled accidental.

