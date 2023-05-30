Authorities share tips to avoid dangerous situation after black bear attack in Nisswa

NISSWA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are sharing tips for how to avoid a dangerous situation after a black bear attack in Nisswa last week sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 65-year-old woman was staying at a cabin in Fairview Township when she went to let her dog out around midnight May 25.

Authorities say the woman heard her dog having a confrontation with something.

She went outside to bring her dog in and saw a black bear.

The bear struck her in the chest and arm and knocked her to the ground.

Family members heard the struggle and scared the bear off.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she got treatment for injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back.

Authorities shared a photo of her injury with the victim’s permission.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office shared the following tips to avoid a bear attack:

Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors, or throw something.

If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you.

Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer you are to the bear when it becomes aware of your presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat. It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge toward you. The bear is communicating to you that you are too close and it wants you to leave. This is not the time to argue with the bear.

Try to appear non-threatening.

Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and point it toward the bear. Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.

Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears. It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.

