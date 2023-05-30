Annual Battle of the Badge Blood Drive kicks off Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of year again for a friendly competition between Rochester area public safety departments, all to help save lives.

It’s the sixth annual Battle of the Badge- a campaign put on by local first responders to see who can bring in the most blood donations.

There are three teams including Team Fire, Team Ambulance and Team Law Enforcement.

Anyone who is eligible to donate blood can participate. All of you have to do is sign up through the Mayo Blood Donation Program. When you go in to donate, specify which team you’d like your donation to go toward.

The law enforcement team took home gold last year, bringing in more than 270 donors. In total, the campaign brought in nearly 680 donations in 2022.

“We see on a daily basis how important it is so we’re more than happy to team up with our partners at the blood center and help them get what they need to help people once we pass them on to the doctors,” RFD Captain Brett Knapp said.

The campaign kicks off this Thursday and ends on August 31.

To celebrate the start of the competition, RFD is hosting a blood drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile will be outside Station 2 taking in donors. All of the slots are full, but they may be able to take in walk-ins depending on availability.

