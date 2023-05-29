Warm and pleasant today; Summer heat and storm chances ahead this week

High temps will be in the 80s all week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re rounding out the holiday weekend with a taste of summer warmth for our Memorial Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with some thick haze in the air at times and high temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon with a light south breeze. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 8:00 this evening as ozone will be developing at ground level because of the warm and dry conditions and this may create concerns for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Ted’s Noon Weather:

The air quality will be problematic for those with sensitive respiratory systems at times today.
The air quality will be problematic for those with sensitive respiratory systems at times today.(KTTC)
The air quality will improve after today.
The air quality will improve after today.(KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side as well with readings mainly in the low 60s and a light south breeze.

After a two-week respite, our weather will become slightly unsettled in the coming days. A storm system approaching from the west will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. A handful of isolated showers will be possible in the morning with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze.

There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as well with occasional sunshine and high temperatures again in the mid-80s.

Temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average this week. There will be chances of...
Temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average this week. There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms in the area throughout the week.(KTTC)

A weak cold front will gradually move through the Upper Mississippi Valley later in the week, possibly triggering a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday, Friday, and possibly early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the end of the work week, with a very small cool down to the mid-80s over the weekend.

Temps will be warm and summer-like for the next week or more.
Temps will be warm and summer-like for the next week or more.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury
Police lights generic
One killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash
Tangerine Gifts
Tangerine Gifts closes its doors in Rochester
Apache Mall Carnival
Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout
American flag
Information on Memorial Day Services in southeast Minnesota

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
A pleasant Memorial Day; Warmer weather with rain chances in the coming days
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
KTTC Weather Authority SUN NIGHT FORECAST
Memorial Day Planner
Beautiful weather for Memorial Day; Late-week rain chances return