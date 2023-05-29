Upper 80s and sunshine likely this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful weekend, more warm and sunny conditions are in store for the week ahead. Conditions will remain mild overnight as temperatures settle into the low 60s. A few clouds will filter in and out throughout the night with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

An *Air Quality Alert* will be in effect until 11 pm for southeast Minnesota. Excessive ozone will cause the air quality index to reach the orange category, unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality levels are expected to improve over the next few days.

Air Quality forecast (KTTC)

The midweek is looking beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy south winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s around the area Thursday and Friday, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see parts of northern Iowa in the low 90s. Temperatures will continue to be well above average throughout the weekend, cooling slightly into the low and mid-80s.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to remain very limited across our area this week as many of us stay dry. A stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm may be possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons, but the overall confidence is low. A better chance for rain looks to hold off until the late week and weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

