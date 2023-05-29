Stockton trailer complete loss after fire

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Minn. (KTTC) – A trailer on Hickory Lane in Stockton is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning.

Lewiston Fire Department (LFD) responded to the call.

Lewiston Fire Chief Dan Roberton said he is unsure what started the fire. He said no one was inside the trailer, a few cats were in the home at the time of the fire. The cats were taken to a veterinarian for further treatment for smoke inhalation.

