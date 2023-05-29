A pleasant Memorial Day; Warmer weather with rain chances in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re rounding out the holiday weekend with a taste of summer warmth for our Memorial Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with some thick haze in the air at times and high temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon with a light south breeze. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 8:00 this evening as ozone will be developing at ground level because of the warm and dry conditions and this may create concerns for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side as well with readings mainly in the low 60s and a light south breeze.

After a two-week respite, our weather will become slightly unsettled in the coming days. A storm system approaching from the west will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. A handful of isolated showers will be possible in the morning with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze. Incidentally, it’s been 15 days since we last had measurable rainfall in our area.

There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as well with occasional sunshine and high temperatures again in the mid-80s.

A weak cold front will gradually move through the Upper Mississippi Valley later in the week, possibly triggering a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday, Friday, and possibly early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the end of the work week, with a very small cool down to the mid-80s over the weekend.

