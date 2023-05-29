LIVE SHOW: Midwest Access in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. (KTTC) – Midwest Access hit the road this Memorial Day. As we remember those who have died fighting for our country and our freedom, many people exercise this freedom spending it on local lakes with families.

Our Kamie Roesler and photographer Micah Hagen spent time in Clear Lake, Iowa this Memorial Day.

A big feature of the hour-long show from 4-5 p.m. was The Lady of the Lake. The Lady of the Lake offers public and private tours of Clear Lake, Iowa.

Midwest Access made other stops along the way.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.