Hundreds gather for annual Memorial Day program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday is Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Rochester Veteran Memorial Association hosted its annual Memorial Day Program at Soldiers Field Memorial.

The morning began with a procession where organizations marched and rode around downtown.

While that was going on, the Mayo Clinic Plummer Carillon played several patriotic songs.

The procession, along with hundreds of community members gathered at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial for an annual program.

Local military organization leaders gave speeches and high school bands and choirs played and sang songs.

“This day is sacred with the always visible presence of those who came before us. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service for our country and the others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal rest,” Rochester Veterans Memorial Association President Joe Brown said.

Following the program at Soldiers Field, there was a procession over the Center Street Bridge near the Civic Center to honor those who have died and were buried at sea while serving.

