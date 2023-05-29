Fire at Mason City bowling alley under investigation

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a bowling alley in Mason City.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at Mystic Lanes, located at 2571 4th Street Southeast.

Mason City Bowling Alley Fire(KTTC)

According to the Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), the building was fully involved when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames to prevent it from spreading.

4th Street Southeast was temporarily closed to traffic. Electric power was also turned off to the surrounding area due to aerial operations close to high line wires.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Emergency crews cleared the scene several hours later around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

MCFD was assisted by the Mason City Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, Nora Springs Fire Department, Alliant Energy - Gas and Electric, and Cerro Gordo Emergency Management.

