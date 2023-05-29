Dozens snuggle with baby goats in Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens got the chance to get up close and personal with baby goats this weekend in Byron.

Simple Soaps for Simple Folks in Byron held its 3rd annual “Snuggle a Baby Goat” event this weekend. The event is offered when the goats are three to four weeks old.

Nearly all 48 slots filled up. The event was free but donations and purchases were appreciated.

“Everybody’s super excited to come and even the people that have called to cancel their time frame because of last second things I’ve managed to fill that time frame,” owner Shanna McCann said. “People are just so excited about spending time with the goats they want to know if it’s good for the goats and it absolutely is it socializes the animals a little bit. So in the future when they go to their new homes they’LL be able to interact with humans a little more comfortably.”

There will be another event next year. The store will also be hosting “Goat Tai Chi” soon.

