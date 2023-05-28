Warm and sunny holiday weekend continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another warm and sunny day is on tap for Sunday as we continue with the long holiday weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will stay light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weather alert - Air Quality (KTTC)

Air Quality will be a problem between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from Noon Sunday until 8 pm Monday due to ozone. The air quality index will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, so people with lung diseases, like asthma, heart disease, children and older adults should limit their time outdoors. Levels are expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups through late Monday before improved air quality levels return Tuesday.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, additional clouds are expected, leaving mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather conditions are in store for Memorial Day on Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s and partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will certainly be feeling very much like summer for the majority of this week. Afternoon highs will soar well above average into the mid and upper 80s starting Tuesday and are expected to last through at least the upcoming weekend.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

Rain chances continue to remain low very for our area as high pressure continues to dominate the Upper Midwest. We are keeping an eye on stray shower and thunderstorm chances for the late week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.