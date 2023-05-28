Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury
Tangerine Gifts
Tangerine Gifts closes its doors in Rochester
Soldiers Field pool
Rochester Parks and Recreation awards construction bid on Soldiers Field Pool

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A man inspects his office damaged by a drone during a night attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, leads a pack as they head into the first turn during the final practice...
Indy 500 arrives with clear favorites, plenty of off-the-radar spoilers