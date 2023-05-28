Tangerine Gifts closes its doors in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tangerine Gifts in downtown Rochester permanently closed on Saturday.

The store has called downtown Rochester home for 23 years.

The shop carried fun and unique gifts everyone could enjoy. Since April, it’s been selling everything in storage like props and display fixtures.

Throughout the day, customers got a chance to say their final goodbye after more than two decades.

“I’m sorry to leave but it’s time to move on to retire to enjoy my family,” owner Joane Blakely-McCoy said. “We’ll miss everybody they’ve all come in to see us it’s been fabulous.”

Blakely-McCoy said she will remember all of the laughs and people she met while living her dream for 23 years.

