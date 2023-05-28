Tangerine Gifts closes its doors in Rochester

Tangerine Gifts
Tangerine Gifts(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tangerine Gifts in downtown Rochester permanently closed on Saturday.

The store has called downtown Rochester home for 23 years.

The shop carried fun and unique gifts everyone could enjoy. Since April, it’s been selling everything in storage like props and display fixtures.

Throughout the day, customers got a chance to say their final goodbye after more than two decades.

“I’m sorry to leave but it’s time to move on to retire to enjoy my family,” owner Joane Blakely-McCoy said. “We’ll miss everybody they’ve all come in to see us it’s been fabulous.”

Blakely-McCoy said she will remember all of the laughs and people she met while living her dream for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
Red Wing man arrested following infant death
Red Wing man arrested following infant death
Winona Area Public Schools announces two finalists for superintendent position

Latest News

Apache Mall Carnival
Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout
People running
Kasson area residents participate in 30 for Freedom event
Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury
Early morning fire in southeast Rochester
Crews respond to early morning fire in southeast Rochester