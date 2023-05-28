One killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

NEAR GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 63-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Freeborn County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on I-35 near Freeman Township around 11:30 a.m. when he lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and went into the median.

Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

MSP said more information will be released at midnight on May 29.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.