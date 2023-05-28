One killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
NEAR GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 63-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Freeborn County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on I-35 near Freeman Township around 11:30 a.m. when he lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and went into the median.

Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

MSP said more information will be released at midnight on May 29.

