Kasson area residents participate in 30 for Freedom event

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather was perfect for a run or bike ride Saturday morning, especially when it helps a good cause.

Nearly half a dozen people hit the road near Kasson to participate in a unique event known as 30 for Freedom, a nonprofit organization aimed to end sex trafficking.

It was started seven years ago by Brent Silkey, who invited 30 friends to run 30 miles and raise $30,000 on his 30th birthday to rescue victims of sex trafficking.

Participants have the option to run, walk, or bike a 5k, 10k, half marathon, 30 mile, or 60 mile ultra run.

All funds go towards sex trafficking prevention, rescue operations, and holistic survivor care.

“Every 30 seconds, someone is the victim of human trafficking;” volunteer Aaron Richards said. “That’s where the number comes from. 30 miles, you hear people that run marathons, this is just a little bit more, a little bit more uncomfortable. The individuals that do the full distance, whether they are walking, running, biking, scootering, whatever they’re doing, it really shows the commitment that they’re making to try so save people who are suffering.”

Over the last seven years, 30 for Freedom has raised more than $1.56 million.

To learn more about the organization, sign up to participate, or make a donation, click here.

