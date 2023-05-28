Information on Memorial Day Services in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day ceremonies will be happening all day Monday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association,

The U. S. Flag should be lowered to half-staff, from dawn until noon. At noon, the flag should be raised to full-staff and all bells throughout the land should be tolled for five minutes during which time every comrade shall remain standing with uncovered head in tribute to our departed comrades.

The schedule of the day’s events are as follows:

09:45AM

Procession starting from 4th Street SW & 1st Avenue SW proceeding South on 1st Avenue SW and turning West on 6th St SW to 3rd Ave SW. At 3rd Ave SW, the Procession will turn South and proceed to the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. If you would like to be in the Procession, please be at 4th St SW & 1st Ave SW at 09:15 for staging.

10:00AM

Music from the Mayo Clinic Plummer Carillon.

10:30AM

Memorial Day Program at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

12 p.m.

Veteran organizations will be honoring the dead whose remains are buried at sea at the Center Street Bridge by the Civic Center. After the services at the Center Street Bridge, there will be services at the local cemeteries..

Memorial Day 2023 Cemetery Schedules for Military Honors in Rochester and Olmsted County

The Marine Corps League Thor Detachment #606 at the following locations:

Center Street Bridge 12 p.m.

Oakwood Cemetery 12:30 p.m.

Calvary 1:00 p.m.

Quarry Hill West 1:30 p.m.

Farm Hill 2:00 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie, 2:30 p.m.

The American Legion Post # 92 at the following locations:

Center Street Bridge, 12 p.m.

Oakwood #2 12:30 p.m.

Grandview 1:00 p.m.

Marion 1:30 p.m.

Fairview, 2:00 p.m.

St. Bridget. 2:30 p.m.

The VFW Post #1215 at the following locations:

Center Street Bridge, 12 p.m.

Bethel Lutheran Church Columbarium…...12:30 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church Columbarium, 1:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 1:30 p.m.

St Luke’s Episcopal Church Columbarium, 2:00 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran Church Columbarium, 2:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Prestson will have a ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

