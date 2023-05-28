“Buddy” poppies roll out in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some may have noticed people sporting a little red flower around town, those are “Buddy” Poppies!

This weekend members of the Rochester VFW and Auxiliary were stationed at the Hy-Vee grocery stores in Rochester distributing poppies.

The poppy has become recognized as the memorial flower in countries around the world but are traditionally given out by VFW members around Memorial and Veteran’s Day.

Since 1922, VFW members have conducted an annual distribution of “Buddy” Poppies to raise funds for veterans in need, and surviving family members of deceased veterans.

When a donation is dropped into the poppy canister, it will go straight to the Veteran Relief Fund at the Rochester VFW to serve someone in need.

“When my wife and I were pregnant with our first kid, I was switching from one job to another, but I had a gap in not being able to pay the rent and it was our VFW post that helped cover that gap and that was through money from the “Buddy Poppy Collection,” organizer Zachary Gore said.

Each year more than 10 million “Buddy” Poppies are distributed.

