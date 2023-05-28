Beautiful weather for Memorial Day; Late-week rain chances return

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for southeast Minnesota this evening. It continues through 8 PM Monday.

Air Quality Alert (KTTC)

The air quality this evening and at times Monday is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly, children, or those with lung issues. Air quality is looking to improve a bit on Tuesday, but is still looking to be in the “moderate” category.

Air Quality Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures overnight will be seasonal, in the mid to upper-50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the region with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

For any plans tomorrow, the whole day is looking great. A bit cool in the morning, but temperatures in the afternoon will be warm with sunny skies and quiet conditions.

Memorial Day Planner (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the region for the middle to the end of the week. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday. Even with rain chances, temperatures are looking to be above average, in the mid to upper-80s during the week. Thursday’s high temperature is looking to make it to the upper-80s and some spots across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa could possibly hit the 90-degree mark.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

