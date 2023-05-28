Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout

Apache Mall Carnival
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families have been flocking to the Apache Mall parking since Thursday to check out a carnival featuring rides and food.

The carnival is put on by Gopher State Expositions.

“It’s just kind of a surprise people plan for the fair and they plan for going to Valleyfair something like that but this thing that pops up in a parking lot like Apache Mall it just comes in and it’s like woah hey let’s go have some fun,” Gopher State President Randy Forcier said. “And everybody you know with the little kids they need something to do on the weekends and this just gives them the perfect chance to do that.”

The hours of the carnival are:

Dates and Times:

Thursday, May 25th: 4pm-9:30pm

Friday, May 26th: 4pm-9:30pm

Saturday, May 27th: 11am-9:30pm

Sunday, May28th: 11am-9:30pm

Monday, May 29th: 11am-8pm

For more information, click here.

