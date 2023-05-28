3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend at Rochester Chevrolet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Corvette show took place at Rochester Chevrolet on Saturday.

The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and pastries.

Anyone who owns a Corvette was welcome to show off their wheels.

The event was free to attend and participants could enjoy a freshly grilled hot dog.

“It’s a beautiful day. We had about 90 cars show up. You know, we do it for the community. It’s great to bring the people around, absolutely free. You show up, you show your car off, have hot dogs and chips. Everyone enjoys it,” mentions Nate Kolstad, Sales Manager at Rochester Chevrolet.

The show ended with a 30 car cruise to a winery in Pepin, Wisconsin.

There was also a prize drawing at the event. Prizes included a $100 gift card to Scheels and Corvette swag.

