Rochester’s Abbi Ryssman heading to USA Gymnastics Camp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Century high school sophomore, Abbi Ryssman, is a standout gymnast. Participating in the sport since she was five years old. Now, she has a spot on the united states national development team at fifteen.

“It definitely means a lot,” said Ryssman. “It’s kind of showed me that all my hard work was worth it and that you know like, ‘I am good enough to do something like cool like that.’ It’s definitely a very special opportunity.”

Ryssman’s coach used three words to describe how she handles the pressure: calm, cool, and collected. Don’t let the external facade fool the hidden competitive fire.

“She is very aggressive as a competitor, but she doesn’t show it on the outside,” stated her coach, Daniel Nelson. “So, one of the things she flourishes – really in her gymnastics – is her presentation. She’s being so aggressive, attacking all the skills, but at the same time she’s graceful and just really beautiful to watch.”

Nelson has coached Ryssman since she started at JETS Gymnastics at the age of five. “She just continues to grow and building that relationship with her has been really important to her growing her potential in gymnastics,” Nelson noted.

Not only do Ryssman and Nelson have a coach/athlete relationship, but there is also a friendship too. “It’s pretty special to have something like that with your coach, cause you can really connect on a different level,” added Abbi.

Ryssman ended the interview with words that are applicable to everyone, not just gymnasts.

“Something really important is just that like keep believing in yourself, keep pushing, like don’t sell yourself short on anything because you can really do anything you put your mind to.”

Abbi is finishing her sophomore year of high school but has already been contacted by NCAA DI schools. Her dream school is the University of Utah. Both her parents were collegiate gymnasts at BYU. Ryssman and Nelson will be in Katy, Texas, June 26-29.

