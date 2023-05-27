Gorgeous weather continues through Memorial Day Weekend; Late-week rain chances return

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After another absolutely gorgeous day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-40s and low-50s with mainly clear skies and winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, the 80s are looking to make a return to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with mainly sunny skies and winds form the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Over the next five days, temperatures are looking to be above average. Temperatures next weekend will cool a bit, but will still be near-normal for this time of year.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, we’ll see late-week rain chances return to the region with stray and isolated showers/thunderstorms. Aside from that, temperatures are looking great and lots of sunshine is in store for the week ahead.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester
Red Wing man arrested following infant death
Red Wing man arrested following infant death
Winona Area Public Schools announces two finalists for superintendent position

Latest News

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Beautiful and warm holiday weekend
Sarah's Saturday AM forecast - 5/27/23
Local forecast
Beautiful weekend; Hot next week
KTTC Weather Authority Forecast FRI NOON