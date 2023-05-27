Gorgeous weather continues through Memorial Day Weekend; Late-week rain chances return

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After another absolutely gorgeous day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-40s and low-50s with mainly clear skies and winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, the 80s are looking to make a return to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with mainly sunny skies and winds form the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Over the next five days, temperatures are looking to be above average. Temperatures next weekend will cool a bit, but will still be near-normal for this time of year.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, we’ll see late-week rain chances return to the region with stray and isolated showers/thunderstorms. Aside from that, temperatures are looking great and lots of sunshine is in store for the week ahead.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.