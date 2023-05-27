Crews respond to early morning fire in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning on Melrose Street in southeast Rochester.

A neighbor called in the report and said that there was a fire in the living room.

The neighbor also reported that all occupants of the home had made it out safely.

RFD arrived on the scene to find moderate smoke coming from the front of the house and attic area. RFD extinguished the fire in the living room and placed a fan in the front door to ventilate the remaining smoke and heat out of the house.

There was significant fire damage in the living room and smoke damage throughout the home. The preliminary damage estimate is $50,000.

One occupant was displaced by the fire. They were also treated for smoke inhalation and a minor cut but were not transported.

RFD, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Red Cross, and RPD responded to the scene, as well as RPU and MN Energy for assistance with securing utility service to the home.

RFD’s Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.