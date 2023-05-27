Beautiful and warm holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a pleasant week, a beautiful and sunny holiday weekend is in store for the region. Conditions today will be seasonably warm in the upper 70s and low 80s with mainly sunny skies and light south wind at 5-15 mph.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (KTTC)

The evening and overnight hours will remain pleasant with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s and mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures trend (KTTC)

Warm and sunny weather persists into Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the low 80s across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Unlike other years where we have to dodge a rain chance or two over the holiday weekend, this year, dry conditions last all weekend long into Memorial Day on Monday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wind will be breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Well above average temperatures will continue throughout much of next week, soaring into the mid to upper 80s area-wide. Our dry weather pattern will also persist with abundant sunshine. Overall, rain chances are low throughout the next week, however, we are keeping an eye on stray shower and thunderstorm chances late in the week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.