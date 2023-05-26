Winona Area Public Schools announces two finalists for superintendent position

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Area Public Schools announced Thursday evening it has narrowed its pool of candidates for superintendent to two.

The finalists include Angi McAndrews who is principal of Kellogg Middle School within Rochester Public Schools and Bradley Berzinski who is the principal at St. Charles High School.

The school board will interview the finalists beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Winona Senior High School Learning Commons.

The interviews are open to the public but will not be streamed online.

