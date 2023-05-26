WATCH: Mayo Clinic talks legislative session to DMC, Dr. Scott Jensen holds town hall

Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page at 1 p.m.

Friday’s episode includes:

  • Mayo Clinic gives update on 2023 legislative session and talks Rochester investments during Destination Medical Center meeting
  • Dr. Scott Jensen held a town hall in Rochester after being invited by Britt Noser to speak

Click the video above to watch.

