Rochester Parks and Recreation awards construction bid on Soldiers Field Pool

Soldiers Field pool
Soldiers Field pool(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a major step forward in the construction of Soldiers Field Pool.

The Rochester Parks and Rec department recently awarded the bid for the contractor to build the pool.

Officials say nearly the entire facility will be demolished besides the bath house. That will be completed gutted and re-done.

Demolition is expected to start in about three to four weeks.

Parks and Rec hopes to re-open the facility this time next year.

But with one pool out for the summer, there may be a lot more patrons at the Silver Lake Pool.

It opens next Saturday, and aquatic crews are prepared to make changes if the demand there becomes too high.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t overwhelm. We might have to go to shifts or whatever. Right now, it’s noon to 8, open every day. We’re hoping to stay with that schedule, but if we’re getting overwhelmed or whatever, we may have to go to two shifts,” Recreation Facilities & Division Head Dale McCamish said.

Last year, Silver Lake Pool wasn’t able to open on time, because it was vandalized, and its main drain was damaged and needed to be replaced.

However, this year, everything is running smoothly and should open on time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Mayo Clinic St. Marys
WATCH: Mayo Clinic surgery workers deliver petition about reported staffing issues
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program

Latest News

Splash pad
Lincolnshire Park splash pad expected to open within next week and a half
Elton Hills career day
Elton Hills Elementary hosts first Career Day for students
Elton Hills career day
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Mayo Clinic talks legislative session to DMC, Dr. Scott Jensen holds town hall