Rochester Parks and Recreation awards construction bid on Soldiers Field Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a major step forward in the construction of Soldiers Field Pool.

The Rochester Parks and Rec department recently awarded the bid for the contractor to build the pool.

Officials say nearly the entire facility will be demolished besides the bath house. That will be completed gutted and re-done.

Demolition is expected to start in about three to four weeks.

Parks and Rec hopes to re-open the facility this time next year.

But with one pool out for the summer, there may be a lot more patrons at the Silver Lake Pool.

It opens next Saturday, and aquatic crews are prepared to make changes if the demand there becomes too high.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t overwhelm. We might have to go to shifts or whatever. Right now, it’s noon to 8, open every day. We’re hoping to stay with that schedule, but if we’re getting overwhelmed or whatever, we may have to go to two shifts,” Recreation Facilities & Division Head Dale McCamish said.

Last year, Silver Lake Pool wasn’t able to open on time, because it was vandalized, and its main drain was damaged and needed to be replaced.

However, this year, everything is running smoothly and should open on time.

