Red Wing man arrested following infant death

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing man was arrested following an infant’s death.

According to the Red Wing Police Department, the Goodhue County Dispatch Center received a call on May 23, 2023 about a 2-month-old baby not breathing in the 500 Block of Maple Street in Red Wing.

The Red Wing Fire Department and the Red Wing Police Department responded and found the infant unresponsive. Life-saving measures were utilized, and the infant was transported to the Red Wing Mayo Hospital and then to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began an immediate investigation.

On May 25, 2023, Hunter McCutchen, 27, of Red Wing was arrested at 12:29 a.m. on probable cause for 1st Degree Assault and Malicious Punishment of a Child and booked into the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.

The infant was pronounced dead on May 25, 2023 at 01:08 a.m.

On May 26, 2023, McCutchen was formally charged by the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office for the following charges:

Count 1: Manslaughter - 1st Degree While Committing Gross Misdemeanor/Misdemeanor with Violence

Count 2: Manslaughter – 1st Degree Causes the death of another

Count 3: Manslaughter – 2nd Degree Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk

Count 4: Manslaughter – 2nd Degree Commit or Attempt to Commit Violation

Count 5: Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death

The Red Wing Police Department was assisted in this case by the Red Wing Fire Department, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

