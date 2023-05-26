Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – A Pine Island teacher and coach was arrested for suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), 24-year-old Lindsey Schneeberger of Rochester was arrested Thursday after she was accused of assaulting the student at her home in Rochester.

Schneeberger is listed as a Physical Education teacher at Pine Island schools.

She is currently awaiting arraignment at the Olmsted County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.