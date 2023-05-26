One stabbed after altercation in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was stabbed early Friday morning in southeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 5:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE.

When officers arrived, there was a 32-year-old man who was out in front of the mobile home who was stabbed in the abdominal area. He was in and out of consciousness.

The victim was then taken to Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic ambulance. It did not appear that he had any life-threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing victim and a 37-year-old man were both inside the home when an altercation took place that led to the 37-year-old stabbing the victim.

There was also a woman who intervened and was cut superficially and did not need to go to the hospital.

RPD is interviewing people who were there. There are no charges at this time.

