Olmsted Medical Center to open clinic in Owatonna

Olmsted Medical Center
Olmsted Medical Center(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC)announced Friday the opening of a clinic in Owatonna in late 2024.

According to the announcement, OMC leadership determined a multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) would help serve the healthcare needs of Owatonna and surrounding area.

Residents of Owatonna will continue to have access to all of OMC’s specialty care services in Rochester; however, in addition to primary care services, OMC will introduce some specialty care services on a regular basis to meet more patient needs closer to home in Owatonna.

“We look forward to building new relationships and adding to the healthcare options that patients can choose from in the Owatonna area.”

Mark Wilbur, MD, division chair of primary and specialty care services

Owatonna, which sits along the busy I-35 corridor, is a growing area for businesses and the residents who work at these locations and need healthcare.

