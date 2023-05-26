Lincolnshire Park splash pad expected to open within next week and a half

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s newest splash pad is nearly ready to open.

After delays due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, the Lincolnshire Park splash pad is expected to open within the next week and a half.

Parks and Rec is waiting on a health inspection before it opens. Construction is done and it will soon be ready to host some summer fun.

The Parks department is also in the works of adding an additional splash pad at McQuillan Fields in the Southeast part of town.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.