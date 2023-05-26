Lincolnshire Park splash pad expected to open within next week and a half

Splash pad
Splash pad(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s newest splash pad is nearly ready to open.

After delays due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, the Lincolnshire Park splash pad is expected to open within the next week and a half.

Parks and Rec is waiting on a health inspection before it opens. Construction is done and it will soon be ready to host some summer fun.

The Parks department is also in the works of adding an additional splash pad at McQuillan Fields in the Southeast part of town.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Mayo Clinic St. Marys
WATCH: Mayo Clinic surgery workers deliver petition about reported staffing issues
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program

Latest News

Elton Hills career day
Elton Hills Elementary hosts first Career Day for students
Soldiers Field pool
Rochester Parks and Recreation awards construction bid on Soldiers Field Pool
Elton Hills career day
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Mayo Clinic talks legislative session to DMC, Dr. Scott Jensen holds town hall