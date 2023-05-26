Friday is National Poppy Day

Friday is National Poppy Day
Friday is National Poppy Day(KTRE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – National Poppy Day is Friday, May 26.

The American Legion Auxiliary asks for everyone to take time on this day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and honor those who are serving or have served our nation.

This annual day is always the Friday before Memorial Day.

To observe this day, American Legion Family members will distribute red crepe paper poppies around their communities. The poppy is a remembrance flower and has been the official flower of The American Legion Family since the 1920s.

100% of donations go directly to help veterans, military, and their families.

