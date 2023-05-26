Elton Hills Elementary hosts first Career Day for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some elementary school students are getting an inside look at some different career paths in the community.

Friday was the first Elton Hills Elementary Career Day in Rochester.

Around 20 companies and organizations set up booths around the school to talk with students about their jobs. More than 300 K-5 graders participated.

The purpose of Career Day is to expose students to a variety of careers in order to jump start their thinking about the future. School staff says that by preparing early, students will be more likely to be college and career ready after high school graduation.

Our very own Darian Leddy was there representing KTTC. At our booth, kids got the chance to see what it’s like to go live for a newscast and were able to watch their reports back.

Darian at Elton Hills Career Day (KTTC)

