Dog rescued after jumping off cliff into Lake Superior
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) – A dog was rescued Thursday afternoon after jumping off a cliff into Lake Superior.
According to the Duluth Fire Department, Marine 1 was deployed for a dog rescue when the dog, Wim, accidentally went over the edge of a cliff and fell approximately 30 feet down into the water.
Wim was unable to get back up the hill and the waves continuously pushed the dog into the rocks.
Marine 1 was able to reach the area and deploy a swimmer and successfully load the dog onto a jetski.
It is not stated if the dog was injured during the fall.
Watch the rescue below:
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.