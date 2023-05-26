Dog rescued after jumping off cliff into Lake Superior

Dog being rescued from Lake Superior
Dog being rescued from Lake Superior(Duluth Fire Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) – A dog was rescued Thursday afternoon after jumping off a cliff into Lake Superior.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, Marine 1 was deployed for a dog rescue when the dog, Wim, accidentally went over the edge of a cliff and fell approximately 30 feet down into the water.

Wim was unable to get back up the hill and the waves continuously pushed the dog into the rocks.

Marine 1 was able to reach the area and deploy a swimmer and successfully load the dog onto a jetski.

It is not stated if the dog was injured during the fall.

Watch the rescue below:

